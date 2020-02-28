Paty Christmas says that coronavirus is a weapon to scare the people

Share it:

Patricia Christmas did not stay with the desire and posted on her personal Twitter account that the coronavirus disease which arrived in our country, is only a government strategy to implement fear in the population according to the actress.

"Do not be alarmed and enjoy the COVID-19 Show" Coronavirus Mexico ", an excellent method used by the governments of the world to instill fear in the population and control the masses. Let's take care of our health, take precautions but don't panic. Health", wrote the famous.

The users immediately reacted to the publication of the singer and made all kinds of comments on the subject which became a trend since this morning in social networks.

"That is what the elite is doing to increase panic and fear," "So those who have died from COVID-19 have lent themselves to governments to instill fear?" Wrote netizens.

It is worth mentioning that Christmas has always used social networks to comment on the problems that exist in our country although it has been highly criticized and even labeled as not knowing the subject.

Remember that several celebrities have launched campaigns on their social networks to prevent the spread of the disease.