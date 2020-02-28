TV Shows

Paty Christmas says that coronavirus is a weapon to scare the people

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Patricia Christmas did not stay with the desire and posted on her personal Twitter account that the coronavirus disease which arrived in our country, is only a government strategy to implement fear in the population according to the actress.

"Do not be alarmed and enjoy the COVID-19 Show" Coronavirus Mexico ", an excellent method used by the governments of the world to instill fear in the population and control the masses. Let's take care of our health, take precautions but don't panic. Health", wrote the famous.

The users immediately reacted to the publication of the singer and made all kinds of comments on the subject which became a trend since this morning in social networks.



"That is what the elite is doing to increase panic and fear," "So those who have died from COVID-19 have lent themselves to governments to instill fear?" Wrote netizens.

It is worth mentioning that Christmas has always used social networks to comment on the problems that exist in our country although it has been highly criticized and even labeled as not knowing the subject.

Remember that several celebrities have launched campaigns on their social networks to prevent the spread of the disease.

. (tagsToTranslate) Paty Christmas (t) Coronavirus Mexico

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.