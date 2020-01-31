Paty Christmas causes controversy with his opinion about Coronavirus

Share it:

The actress and singer Paty Christmas, originally from Sinaloa, is attacked on social networks for giving her opinion about Coronavirus, a rather delicate health issue that is worldwide.

Paty Navidad, who has performed in soap operas such as Zacatillo and Mi adorable curse, believes that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to make slaves, reduce the population and manipulate more people.

It is a virus created by the pharmaceutical companies as part of the plan of the dark elite, method of mass control and reduction of the population 'Plan Kalergi' ”, comments Paty on Twitter.

The #CoronaVirus It was created in a laboratory as a product of great profits for pharmaceutical companies, our health represents a profitable business for the elite and at the same time keeps us under mass control. Let's take precautions and take care of our health, but don't fall for your game. – (@ ANPNL05)

It is true!! the dark global elite seeks total control of the masses through fear, the epidemic of #coronavirus, is a great business for pharmacists and the same elite. Let's wake up in the light of consciousness and don't be fooled. ❤️ https://t.co/wsU7xvKHwk – (@ ANPNL05)

In different media it has been reported that due to the emergence of Coronavirus, in China, alerts have already been activated and the World Health Organization decreed that it was a global emergency.

And given the way of thinking about Christmas, internet users criticize her and consider that the famous actress's way of thinking is not right.

Ana Patricia Navidad Lara is a native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, and was 17 years old when she participated in the Miss Sinaloa contest.

After the above, he manages to study acting at the Televisa Arts Education Center. In 1998 he recorded his first album, Instantes.









María Mercedes and Los Parientes poor are some of the first soap operas in which she manages to participate as an actress.