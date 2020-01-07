Paty Christmas against feminist movements: “they are part of the elite, they are feminine”

Share it:

Paty Navidad showed her disagreement with the feminist movement that rumbled in Mexico this 2019 due to the alarming rise in femicides in the country.

However, for the actress, this feminist movement is part of, in her words, a global agenda funded by the elite.

Not only, that, the actress says that this movement is represented by the most radical wing of feminism, which she calls ‘feminazis’. Even, Christmas does not believe that these women fight for gender equality:

"They are part of the agenda, they are feminine, it is an elite-funded movement, where George Soros is behind"

George Soros is currently a Hungarian magnate and financial investor of Jewish and naturalized American origin. Soros Fund Management and founder of Quantum Fund

For Patricia Navidad, movements like the feminist “(…) They have been globally supported, they are not women who are really fighting for equal rights"

Femicide in Mexico

From January to September 2019, 2 thousand 833 women They have been killed in Mexico, according to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

However, according to data from the National Citizen Observatory of Feminicide (OCNF), only 726 (25.6%) are investigated as femicides, while the other 2,107 murders, as intentional homicides.

With information from Red Carpet of El Universal and Animal Politico.

