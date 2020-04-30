Paty Cantú will draw and sing at online festival to celebrate children

Share it:

Mexico.- The singer Paty Cantú will celebrate Children's Day in Mexico this April 30, teaching her to draw the silhouette of Batman and interpreting one of her best-known songs at #PlayRoomFest, an online festival where artists such as David Bisbal, Caloncho will also be , Danna Paola, Morat or Sebastián Yatra.

"I thought it was 'cool' to do something genuinely, to take it from a child's perspective. I took advantage of the fact that I have a friend named Valdés who is an illustrator who has worked with Marvel and asked him to teach me something I can do in 15 minutes," he explained. the Mexican in an interview with Efe.

Also, thinking about his younger audience, he will perform the song "Siempre", one of his best-known songs, with guitar and voice.

For the interpreter of successful songs such as "Chewing Gum" or "Bipolar Love", this festival is a great initiative in the quarantine situation due to the COVID-19 in which many children are having a strange time and even incomprehensible to many .

The singer is being very active through social networks, since she believes that she is "fortunate to be able to change the mood and to give people a certain normality" by sharing experiences and music with her fans and even interviewing other fellow artists in a very entertaining format.

The "Pillow Talks" are 15-minute programs that he publishes on his Instagram TV in which he interviews personalities such as the presenter and youtuber Chumel Torres, the singer Ximena Sariñana or the Chilean singer Francisca Valenzuela.

This program is one of his illusions during quarantine, despite the fact that it started as an experiment in which, he confessed, he had been thinking for a long time.

"There are many parts of me as a person and one of them is the rather acid humor that I have and since a while ago I had seen artists doing similar things. I wanted to do it and I found myself locked up alone and it was time, "Cantú explained about her" Pillow Talks ".

So she decided to make a first chapter with Torres and immediately received responses from other fellow artists who wanted to participate in this production in which the singer places an electronic tablet on a mannequin where you can see the face of the guest, with whom she has a very interesting conversation. different from conventional interviews.

Time to compose

In addition, the Mexican is taking advantage of her free time to compose, something that was already central in her life but for which sometimes she did not have as much time as she would like and now, although she confessed that she spends a lot of time on social networks, she also locks herself in studying to write music.

And it is that Cantú has spent many years developing her facet as a producer, but it was not until she began working on the themes of her new album, which will be called "La mexicana", when she claimed her credit as such.

Before, she felt a certain shame that she herself does not understand but blames it on the difficulties of a young woman in the music industry.

When we did 'When you come back', I raised my hand and asked what my name was because I wanted the credit. I was encouraged to be told that of course and to know that I could do it, he said.

"When you come back", released in February, and "Take me with you", which was released less than a week ago, are part of his next album which, if all goes well, he will present in September.

This album, he explained, is the result of a reconnection of the artist with herself, unlike the previous one, which came from a dark and depressing time.

Likewise, he sought to enhance the figure of the Mexican by hiring people from his country to carry out the entire project and also wanted to remember the importance of self-love.

"La mexicana" will also be a song to defend pop as an open genre that can be fused with any style originating from anywhere in the world.