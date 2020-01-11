Paty Cantú sports her body in tight bikinis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Paty Cantú, singer of songs like Mariposas and composer of others such as He was perfect, in the voice of María José, surprises on Instagram when posing and showing her super body in tiny swimsuits.

Paty Cantú rarely shows his body on social networks, but in recent days he has done so because he was on vacation at a beach destination and took the opportunity to do so.

In an interview with the Ventaneando television program, Cantú, whose full name is Patricia Giovanna Cantú Velasco, comments that it is not her intention to call attention to be proposed to go out without clothes in a men's magazine.

Paty loves to go to the sea and especially to dive, so it is that she took diving lessons and already considers herself an expert in it.

Cantú, who has traveled much of the Mexican Republic with his shows and has also visited the United States, began his professional career as a member of the Lu duet.

In 2008 she became known as a soloist with her first musical production I am left alone, with which she obtained success and from which they came off as simple songs like Let me go, It was not enough and I am left alone.