Paty Cantú has musical premiere amidst the pandemic by COVID-19

Paty Cantú, whose real name is Patricia Giovanna Cantú Velasco and who is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, decides to premiere a new song in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's called Take me with you and it's from his inspiration.

Paty Cantú, composer of other songs such as I prefer to be her lover, a success of the also singer María José, hopes with this melody to give her audience a little distraction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his social networks, Paty, a former member of the group Lu, presents his new single and shares with his fans his wish that Take me with you is to his liking.

The theme Take me with you already has more than 55 thousand reproductions on its YouTube lyric video and more than 5 thousand likes. Paty had been without musical news for several months and is enjoying the premiere now.

Previously, Paty was heard with the song When you come back and now it surprises with Take me with you, a song created in collaboration with Jesús “Chucho” Báez (keyboard player from Zoé) and José Miguel Salinas.

During 2019, the singer-songwriter released her album # 333 Deluxe, she was on tour and now considered it a good time to make known Take me with you, a beautiful ballad with hints of romance.

Paty began her professional career as part of the duet Lu and in 2008 she launched as a soloist with her first album Me quedo sola, from which the singles Let me go and It wasn't enough were released.

