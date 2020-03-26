Patty Jenkins reveals why she decided not to direct Thor 2

Share it:

The movie Thor: The Dark World It is considered by many viewers as the worst that the UCM has given to date. If fans were able to see that, it would be much clearer for Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman who at the time was chosen to direct Chris Hemsworth's second adventure alone before leaving the project due to creative differences.

Now the director talks to Vanity Fair and opens up about the nature of these differences with Marvel Studios, stating that if she had directed the script that was presented to her now the film's bad reputation would be her fault.

I didn't think I could make a good movie with the script they were planning to make. I think it would have been very sound. It would have seemed like my fault. It would be like 'Oh my gosh, this woman has run this and overlooked all these things.' That was a moment in my career where I really felt that if this was done by another director it would not be so bad. And perhaps anyone else would have truly felt it and appreciated it more than I would. You can't make movies you don't believe in. The only reason to do it would be to show people that I can do it. But I wouldn't have tried anything if I wasn't successful. He didn't think he could have another chance. And now I am super grateful.

The director went on to say that she has nothing but admiration and respect for Marvel cinema and that she is very grateful that she had the opportunity in the first place. He also claimed that with Taika Waititi they found the perfect director for Thor, stating that he adores Thor: Ragnarok and that Waititi's tone is ideal for the character.

Taika Waititi will return to direct for Marvel Studios in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film in which things will have changed a lot for the Asgardian now that he is going to give his hammer to an old friend.