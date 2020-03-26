Entertainment

         Patty Jenkins refused to direct 'Thor: The Dark World' not believing that she could make a good movie with her script

March 26, 2020
Patty Jenkins' brief big screen career is counted for successes. The Californian filmmaker debuted in style with the notable 'Monster' – which served Charlize Theron to win a well-deserved Oscar for best actress – and, fourteen years later, she made history by becoming the first female director to direct a superhero movie for a large studio: 'Wonder Woman'.

That two great successes have emerged from two feature films is not a coincidence, but the fruit of being selective with your projects; a facet that is demonstrated when we notice that Jenkins refused to embark on the abominable 'Thor: The Dark World' by believing that nothing good could come out of the movie script. That is having a good eye.


In a recent interview for Vanity Fair, the director he has delved into the subject and explained in more detail the reasons for his abandonment for "creative differences".

"I didn't think I could make a good movie out of the script they were planning to make. I think it would have been too much; it would have seemed like it was my fault. It would have seemed something like, 'Oh my gosh, this woman has directed and failed. in all these things. '"

The fact that Jenkins highlights his gender in the last sentence is not accidental. Directing 'Thor: The Dark World' would have made her the first woman to direct a superhero movie. Her work on the Marvel sequel could shape the future of female directors in the subgenre., and was fully aware of it.

"It was the only time in my career that I felt like, 'Do this with any other director and it won't be that bad, and maybe they understand it and they like it more than I do.' You can't make movies in The ones you don't believe in. The only reason to do it would be to prove to people that they could. But I wouldn't have tried anything if it hadn't been successful. I don't think I would have had another chance, so, I'm super grateful. "

Director Patty Jenkins Set Shooting Wonder Woman 1498055738040

The truth is that Patty Jenkins dodged a bullet that you laugh at Neo in 'Matrix'. With the great 'Wonder Woman' he allowed Warner to get hold of $ 821 million at the worldwide box office, boosted female representation in superhero franchises and earned the right to return from the hand of Gal Gadot in a second half, titled 'Wonder Woman 1984', which will premiere on August 14.

