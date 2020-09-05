Patton Oswalt has voiced the gills of Abyss, check out the bizarre cameo

Share it:

Among the new entries of The Boys 2 there is also Patton Oswalt, famous for the sitcom The Kings and Queens and for voicing Remy in Ratatouille: the actor was a huge fan of the first season and for this he asked the showrunner Eric Kripke to be able to participate. The role that has been entrusted to him could be one of the most bizarre of the series …

As you know, the particularity of Abyss (The Deep) is to be a kind of Aquaman with gills, protagonists of a weird sex scene already in the first season. In the new episodes we found the anti-hero where we left him: in crisis after leaving the Seven and in self-pity for having molested many girls, including Starlight.

In one particular scene we see him drinking a hallucinogen that he allows his gills to come to life and to give voice to his demons. They even try to cheer him up by getting him to sing a song. The sequence culminates in a grotesque duet between the two, which showcases the insecurities of Abyss, a controversial, evil but perhaps not so irrecoverable character.

Oswalt’s role had remained secret until now, but the mystery has finally been revealed. For sure that’s not the only bizarre novelty present in the second season, and to find out more we refer you to the review of the first episodes of The Boys 2.