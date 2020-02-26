 Patrol-X, no. one

Share it:

Thanks to the joint efforts of Erik, Xavier and other mutants to forge the nation of Krakoa, Patrol-X now has endless possibilities and what they most wanted, peace, at least in their holy land. However, always there is an enemy to fight because some do not accept coexistence with the homosuperior and the help they offer to pay to cure diseases, as with Orchis, a group formed by ex-soldiers of many different associations such as S.H.I.E.L.D, I.M.A, and even HYDRA. Because of this, and to protect this nation that has cost them so much to achieve, Patrol-X will attack with all its might the possible threats without hesitation. In this issue we will see the X-Patrol attacking one of the Orchis headquarters and then rest in Krakoa. However, an evil will not give up so easily against mutants.

The history of this month (can contain SPOILERS) It would start with a part of the X-Patrol attacking the Orchis base and ending the enemies that arose in its path until it reached the area where the database was and destroyed it before they could transmit it to another Orchis branch. With that small victory, they saved some mutants, although a posthumana teleported, and returned to Krakoa victorious. There, Cyclops would return to his home where he would be happy with each and every one of those he considers part of his family and gives a very special gift to one of them. Meanwhile, in the Forge of Orchis, Dr. Killian Devo regrets what happened in the attack of the mutants to the Mother Mold and the loss of Dr. Gregor, but he would have a great hidden secret.

In general, we are facing a very powerful story that makes clear the road map that Hickman intends to follow during his journey with the Patrol-X in order to avoid the dangerous future of the mutants we saw during the event "Dynasty of X and Powers of X" that both hooked us and puzzled us until its very end. Now, speaking more in detail about certain aspects of the plot without getting into too many spoilers, I really liked how the X-Patrol initiated and executed the assault and more considering Magneto's ego until the end along with Lorna. However, there is a certain moment that I believe will end up generating discrepancy between two mutants because of how children see the glory in one instead of the team and how the result is achieved. On the other hand, it seems to me a total success that this time the enemy seems to be totally strong and almost unbeatable as a large group, to take us to arches in which the X-Patrol has to go through dilemmas, sacrifices, and difficult decisions to safeguard Krakoa before jumping to the next step.

As for the characters, Cyclops and Storm act as a team against the minions of Orchis covering each other's backs throughout the mission and they really look great fighting together during the vignettes, though the duo Magneto and Lorna With its head up it is also amazing. On the other hand, Corsair He seems to really enjoy the time he spends with his son, although he knows that Krakoa is not really the place he could call home, since his place is space, although that does not mean that he does not love his son. Magneto conserves the ego at the time of fighting against his enemies and at the time of returning to Krakoa he boasts of his acts with some vanity. By last, Killian Devo is presented as the enemy behind everything and as a great scientific mind that will not let the mutants rests until they disappear from existence.

On rhythm, Hickman offers us a fairly balanced times with good action at the beginning of the number and quite reflective dynamics and connection between characters later to make them grow after the events, because it is not a snot of turkey what happened at the beginning and in “Dynasty of X and powers of X ”.

On an artistic level, Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho make a pretty remarkable drawing at a visual level and that is impressive at first sight both at the level of character design and backgrounds, but, unfortunately, there is a certain statism in the action scenes that slightly affects the final result of the work.

In short, I consider that we are facing a number that starts from a fairly good premise and with a potential that will have to be aware of the future.

You can purchase “Patrol-X, no. one" here.