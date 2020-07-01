Entertainment

Patrizio Prata: between Berserk, Naruto and ONE PIECE, 5 iconic roles of the voice actor of Zoro

July 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of Italian animation is full of extraordinary professionals who for years have given life to interpretations that have remained in history. In recent days we have presented the roles of the voice of Naruto Leonardo Graziano, but also that of Ivo de Palma known for Pegasus. Today we bring you to the discovery of Patrizio Prata, Zoro's voice.

Known for his role as ONE PIECE, let's see five important characters to which Patrizio Prata gave his voice in the world of anime in Italy.

  • First of all there is just Roronoa Zoro from ONE PIECE. The partnership with the swordsman continues and will continue for a long time, given the amount of episodes and films that are for the brand.
  • Another historical item is that of C-17 of Dragon ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. Patrizio Prata gave however, even if for a short time, the voice also to adult Goten in the franchise of the Seven Spheres, in particular in Dragon Ball GT.
  • Then there is Naruto Kabuto Yakushi and Naruto: Shippuden with feature films and special annexes, and even this like Zoro will be a role that will continue for some time for Prata, awaiting the next episodes dubbed in Italian.
  • Going back to older roles there is that of Jaden Yuki of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. The protagonist of the second series has the voice of Patrizio Prata in all the episodes of the anime.
  • Finally there is the most brutal of all, that of Batserk's Gatsu. His role was covered during the first animated transposition and was a very heavy role for the young Prata at the time.
Besides these five, of course there are many others historical roles of Prata between Shaman King and Yu-Gi-Oh, from Fullmetal Alchemist to Slam Dunk. What is your favorite?

