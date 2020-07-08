Patrizia Scianca: the dubs of video games you don't expect, from Ada Wong to Samara

Share it:

It would be an understatement to say that we have all heard the voice of Patrizia Scianca at least once, since the voice actress has played roles of all kinds, some even unexpected. If we have turned your curiosity on, get on Going Merry and go with us for a new adventure in the world of anime and video games!

Scianca's career could not start in the most extravagant of ways, being the actress graduated in law and graduated as a swimming instructor, but the love for acting will lead her to other ways and the attraction for the microphone will be fatal. After some timid roles as an actress, Scianca approaches the world of dubbing, thanks to which she will bring characters like Edward Elric (child), Sailor Neptune and Kero-Chan in Card Captur Sakura. His spearheads in anime dubbing are though Nico Robin in one piece; Son Goku, Gohan and Goten children; Arale e Poison Ivy in the animated series Batman.

Just her interpretation of the lethal villain of Gotham will be convincing enough to be worthy of the reconfirmation for the Batman Arkham trilogy, which will soon add the Gotham Knights chapter to the saga. Also celebrate the dubbing of Samara in Mass Effect 2 and 3, which he works with Claudio Moneta, unforgettable voice of Commander Shepard. In Resident Evil 2 and 6 we find the Scianca in the role of Ada Wong, while in BioShock 2 takes on the role of Doctor Lamb.

Other noteworthy roles were those in Resistance 3 (Susan Farley); Lost Odissey (Ming Numara); Dishonored (Delilah Cooperspoon); League of Legends (Gnar); Horizon Zero Dawn (Sona); Overwatch (Athena); Diablo III (Adria) e Assassin's Creed: Origins (Khemu).