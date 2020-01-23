Patrick Stewart has invited Whoopi Goldberg to the second season of Picard

Share it:

Star Trek followers: The new generation will expect to see other familiar faces in Star Trek: Picard facing the second season. The protagonist of the series, Patrick Stewart, invited Goldberg to regain his role as the waitress Guinan in the new episodes.

The actor had this gesture during an appearance on the program The View, which is co-presented by Goldberg. Stewart, who plays Picard himself, made it clear that he was not simply sharing a desire to have him back, instead he was transferring a formal proposal from executive producer Alex Kurtzman and the production team to the actress and comedian. Goldberg accepted, so we can confirm its appearance in the next episodes.

.@SirPatStew officially invite @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” Https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 – The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

In response to the proposal, Goldberg answered in front of the audience "I've said it before in this program, but Star Trek was one of my best experiences from start to finish. It was one of my best, best, best moments".

To this Stewart responded the following: "It was fantastic to have you and we can't wait to work together again".

This is the first thing we know of the second season of the series that opens today on Amazon Prime Video. Previously there was talk that the season will be composed of about 10 episodes.

This series focuses on one of the most iconic Star Trek characters. Picard returns from his retirement to return to space and puts his experience at the service of an important mission that can only be completed with the knowledge that the captain acquired in a past that haunts him for events such as the death of Data and the destruction of Romulus.