Patrick Schwarzenegger the cool model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Very blond, blue eyes, 1,80 m of pure Californian beauty, model and now also actor, Patrick Schwarzenegger is the name to mark you immediately! Son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is Maria Shiver, handsome Patrick is making his way not only in the field of fashion, but also in the film sector. He is the protagonist of the very recent horror film Daniel isn't real in which in addition to making an excellent performance as an actor, it also makes another really hot one that has not left mom and dad completely indifferent. But neither have we remained indifferent to his statuesque physique and we understand how Miley Cirus is Bella Thorne appear among his ex. In short, we are sure that the boy will continue his ascent into the star system and for this it is time that you know Patrick Schwarzenegger's curiosity and biography.

Everything you need to know about Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger was born in California on September 18, 1993 and is the third child of 4 from Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver. For the gossip corner we tell you that his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is the new wife of the Guardian of the galaxy Chris Pratt. But handsome Patrick can boast a respectable family tree. He is in fact the great-grandson of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy and this would already make him a highly sought-after bachelor. To this we add that the boy had clear ideas from a very young age, becoming an entrepreneur at the age of 15, or when we had just put the Barbies back in the drawer.

It was at that age that, with the help and support of mom and dad, he founded his Project360 label, which produces clothing and for which most of the revenues are donated to charity. As beautiful, as good and generous! But his love for fashion does not end there. Just before the age of 18, he signs a contract with the LA Models agency and immediately starts collaborating with brands such as Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and many others. The last shooting in which we can admire it is the campaign for the Mango S / S 19 collection.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that such a photogenic person has well over one million three hundred thousand followers on his profile Instagram Patrick Schwarzenegger.

With a dad like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger's career had to come to the cinema too. Its debut dates back to 2012, with the film Stuck in love. This is followed by 5 other films including The sun at midnight (2018) alongside Bella Thorne and the very recent horror film Daniel isn’t real, in which Patrick brings out all his qualities (including the B side!).

Patrick Schwarzenegger ex and current girlfriend

So we come to the crucial question: so good and so beautiful but Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged? Unfortunately for us, yes. Patrick Schwarzenegger e Abby Champion they have been a fixed couple for 3 years. Report always kept very low profile except for some shots that can be found on the respective IG profiles.

Recently, the two models have also made a rather hot campaign for Calvin Klein together. Judging by the photos, unfortunately still for us, the relationship is continuing at full speed.

But among the ex of Patrick Schwarzenegger we can find a couple of illustrious names. The first one is Miley Cyrus. The two had a relationship as short as troubled in 2015. She was followed by Bella Thorne. Another story that lasted just a few months before the fateful meeting with Abby Champion in 2016. For the moment, therefore, let's put our hearts in peace because the handsome Patrick is not on the market.

Patrick Schwarzenegger curiosity

Among the various curiosities about Patrick Schwarzenegger there is to mention some small parts also for TV. We saw it in Siren, in Long Road Home and in Screem Queens. Right on set Scream Queens his short relationship with Bella Thorne would be born. But that is not all. If Patrick 's face seemed familiar to you, know that he was also the protagonist of the Ariana Grande, Right There. We will see him again on Netflix next year in the film Moxie, next to Amy Poehler.