 Patrick Mulligan apparently confirmed for the sequel to Venom, will Toxina also appear?

Actor Tom Hardy has done it again. He returns to play with fans by posting an image on his Instagram and then immediately delete it. It leaves a trail of tracks that fans like so much, and in this case seems to confirm the presence of a villain for the sequel to "Venom".

In the last image published by the actor after the character of Eddie Brock we could see a nameplate with the name Det. Mulligan. This has made fans quickly think of Patrick Mulligan, a character who in the Marvel comics is a New York policeman who is the guest of Toxin / Toxin, the symbiote son of Carnage. In the vignettes, Carnage tries to kill Toxina because of the threat it poses to him, but Venom saves him and protects him to help him face Carnage. Since his guest is a policeman, Toxina is more a hero than a villain. As a curiosity, Toxina can communicate with her host, so she does not try to seize it.

The question is how we will see it in the film, what role it will have, if we will only see Patrick as a policeman or if we will end up seeing him as the symbiote. It is unknown even what actor would be behind the character, although some fans speculate that it is Stephen Graham, one of the most recent additions to the cast. It is also true that it could be a minor reference without major significance in the film.

Recall that an earlier image of the set has already revealed to us that the film could delve into Cletus Kasady's past, so perhaps this film focuses much of its attention on Matanza and its origin.

The film is currently shooting under the direction of Andy Serkis and in principle its release is expected for October 2, 2020.