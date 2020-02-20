Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi star in Sky's new financial thriller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sky continues to gain weight from its original series catalog and has unveiled the teaser trailer for 'Devils', defined as a financial thriller starring such recognizable faces as Alessandro Borghi ('Suburra') and Patrick Dempsey ('Grey's Anatomy').

Based on Guido Maria Brera's novel, over ten episodes we will see the confrontation between two magnates of finance: Massimo (Borghi), ruthless chief of operations of one of the most important investment banks in the world, and Dominic (Dempsey), general director of the company.

According to the information provided by the platform, their relationship is broken when the first he sees himself in the middle of the intercontinental financial war caused by his boss and mentor. So the character will see himself at the crossroads between being loyal or stopping his plans.

The cast is completed by Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michel and Sallie Harmsen. Laia Costa, which we saw does nothing In 'Foodie Love', it will give life to a hacker of a spying platform specialized in the political and financial fields.

Although for Sky Spain there is no specific date, the series will arrive at the mother house next April.