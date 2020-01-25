Patricia Reyes Spíndola is in favor of marijuana and says why

Share it:

The first Mexican actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who has participated in dozens of soap operas such as El Maleficio and Triángulo, and in films like El elected and northern Mexico, is pronounced in favor of marijuana and gives its reasons.

Patricia Reyes Spíndola, in an interview with TV show The sun rises, He mentions that she is one of the people who approve the use of marijuana.

It would help to reduce violence, especially for the mars of health because we see that it works for example to children with epilepsy. Their use must be taken more seriously, "Reyes Spíndola points out.

The actress is part of the movie Queta's Journey, whose plot addresses precisely the use of drugs.

And he also regrets the death by accident of the actors Jorge Navarro and Gerardo Rivera, who were part of the TV series Without fear of the truth.

I think everyone has a destination and an hour and when it touches you, even if you take it off, and when it does not touch you even if you wear it ”.

Reyes Spíndola is one of the actresses who always keeps working and current in film, television and theater.

On January 31, the new return of Diana Salazar, a soap opera in which she plays Jordana and acts alongside Lucía Méndez and Jorge Martínez, the protagonists, is re-released on the TLNovelas channel.

Patricia Reyes Spíndola studied acting in various workshops in Mexico and London, and according to information on Wikipedia, made her film debut in 1972, with Mr. de Osanto.








