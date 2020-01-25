TV Shows

Patricia Reyes Spíndola is in favor of marijuana and says why

January 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first Mexican actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who has participated in dozens of soap operas such as El Maleficio and Triángulo, and in films like El elected and northern Mexico, is pronounced in favor of marijuana and gives its reasons.

Patricia Reyes Spíndola, in an interview with TV show The sun rises, He mentions that she is one of the people who approve the use of marijuana.

It would help to reduce violence, especially for the mars of health because we see that it works for example to children with epilepsy. Their use must be taken more seriously, "Reyes Spíndola points out.

The actress is part of the movie Queta's Journey, whose plot addresses precisely the use of drugs.

And he also regrets the death by accident of the actors Jorge Navarro and Gerardo Rivera, who were part of the TV series Without fear of the truth.

READ:  Luis Miguel's second season trailer released

I think everyone has a destination and an hour and when it touches you, even if you take it off, and when it does not touch you even if you wear it ”.

Reyes Spíndola is one of the actresses who always keeps working and current in film, television and theater.

On January 31, the new return of Diana Salazar, a soap opera in which she plays Jordana and acts alongside Lucía Méndez and Jorge Martínez, the protagonists, is re-released on the TLNovelas channel.

Patricia Reyes Spíndola studied acting in various workshops in Mexico and London, and according to information on Wikipedia, made her film debut in 1972, with Mr. de Osanto.




.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.