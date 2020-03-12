         'Patria': the shocking trailer for the promising HBO Spain series announces its release date

Share it:

HBO Spain has released the official trailer for one of his most anticipated series: 'Homeland'. And I recognize that at the end of the two minutes that this advance lasts I have finished with the hair on end. And that is less brutal and forceful than the short teasers we saw a few weeks ago.

In addition, this trailer comes with the confirmation of the release date next may 17th And be careful, because it will have a simultaneous premiere in the United States and in 61 other countries in Europe and Latin America. Being the first series from HBO Europe to do so.

Aitor Gabilondo is in charge of adapting the monumental eponymous novel by Fernando Aramburu with the help of the direction of Félix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza.

'Homeland' counts the story of two separate families for the violence of ETA. The action begins the day the terrorist band announces the abandonment of weapons and Bittori (Elena Irureta) goes to the grave of her husband, who was murdered by them.

This announcement also encourages the return to town after years of absence, which alters the false tranquility that is breathed including that of Miren (Ane Gabarain), a former close friend and mother of an imprisoned terrorist. This will remove the hidden for a long time.

José Ramón Soroiz, Mikel Laskurain, Iñigo Arambarri, Susana Abaitua, Jon Olivares, Loreto Mauleón and Eneko Sagardoy complete the cast of a series that I am increasingly eager to sink my teeth into. And you?