Entertainment

         'Patria': the shocking trailer for the promising HBO Spain series announces its release date

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

HBO Spain has released the official trailer for one of his most anticipated series: 'Homeland'. And I recognize that at the end of the two minutes that this advance lasts I have finished with the hair on end. And that is less brutal and forceful than the short teasers we saw a few weeks ago.

In addition, this trailer comes with the confirmation of the release date next may 17th And be careful, because it will have a simultaneous premiere in the United States and in 61 other countries in Europe and Latin America. Being the first series from HBO Europe to do so.

Aitor Gabilondo is in charge of adapting the monumental eponymous novel by Fernando Aramburu with the help of the direction of Félix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza.


'Faith of ETA' vs. 'Homeland': this is how the bets of Netflix and HBO differ to deal with terrorism in Spain

'Homeland' counts the story of two separate families for the violence of ETA. The action begins the day the terrorist band announces the abandonment of weapons and Bittori (Elena Irureta) goes to the grave of her husband, who was murdered by them.

READ:  Square Enix does not plan to launch exclusive games for the new generation in the long term

This announcement also encourages the return to town after years of absence, which alters the false tranquility that is breathed including that of Miren (Ane Gabarain), a former close friend and mother of an imprisoned terrorist. This will remove the hidden for a long time.

José Ramón Soroiz, Mikel Laskurain, Iñigo Arambarri, Susana Abaitua, Jon Olivares, Loreto Mauleón and Eneko Sagardoy complete the cast of a series that I am increasingly eager to sink my teeth into. And you?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.