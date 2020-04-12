TV Shows

Pato Borghetti and Odalys Ramírez reunite with their children

April 11, 2020
The actors, television hosts and husbands Pato Borghetti and Odalys Ramírez share on their respective social networks that they defeated the coronavirus COVID-19 and are already together with their family, after several weeks of being separated.

Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti were diagnosed with COVID-19, and after that they were separated from their children and isolated, but after recent tests it was found that they no longer have COVID-19.

Well family, we want to share that we are 100 percent free of coronaviruses, the negative studies have come out again, "says Patricio in the video he posts on Instagram.

The spouses are happy with life because they have defeated the coronavirus and are already by their children.

Officially free of coronavirus. Second negative for both, to obtain medical discharge. This damn virus is not going to stop us. Thank you all for your messages of love. We want them".

Odalys and Patricio were absent several days from their professional activities and surely from the next few days they will resume them.

Odalys works on the television program Cuéntamelo ya !, on Televisa, and Patricio is a host on Venta la Alegría, on Televisión Azteca.

.

