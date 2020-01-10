Pati Chapoy puts a reporter in her place for doing the job wrong

Share it:

Once again Pati Chapoy showed that his word on TV Azteca has power and weight, this after a misunderstanding among a reporter of Come the Joy, with actress Adriana Lavat.

And it is that the actress showed her dissatisfaction in social networks, crossing out the Ventaneando team to have bothered her during the interview, so the evening's headline did not sit idly by and said that it was what happened by putting the Journalist for his bad work.

"This reporter obviously assaults Mrs. Lavat, makes her angry to such an extent that when the interview ends, I don't know what she asked, I have no idea, this reporter returns with the group of reporters who had already worked, and the first thing they say in a very low way, and very unprofessional boasting that he managed to anger Lavat… "Pati said pointing out that her team did not interview her.

Remember that it is not the first time that the journalist of shows with an extensive career is in the eye of the hurricane, because a few weeks ago he faced Remmy Valenzuela, who would be judge of the Academy, but unexpectedly left.

And it is that many did not like the participation of the grupero in the reality so they let him know among them was Pati, who showed his opinion causing the fury of Remmy who answered him.

"As I tell you that they are going to try to tear down your dreams, as I explain to you that many will want to dull your smile, how to return, hug you and tell you that the road is going to be very hard, but right now WE ARE OK … Because there is a God That is with you forever. I miss being there in that world of innocence"Remmy wrote in one of his publications.