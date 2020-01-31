Pati Chapoy hits with her quinceanera waist at 70

Share it:

For many, she is considered the queen of celebrity journalism in Mexico, but for others one of the most controversial women in the middle, but what is a fact is that one of the women with the smallest waist and is Pati Chapoy .

It turns out that the official account of the Ventaneneando program, uploaded a photo of its owner with which it appears in a tight dress in blue, but what caught the attention of the netizens was not the elegance of the garment, but the small waist that load.

"Very distinguished and elegant Pati", "Always so beautiful and elegant!", "Greetings lady the best driver in the world", "Nice body you have Pati", "So elegant and beautiful, it looks good to take care in all aspects, "they wrote to Pati.

Remember that Pati Chapoy is a woman who takes care of herself because in some interviews she has said that she does not consume red meat, she is also a lover of restorative yoga which she has been practicing for some time.

"I am taking restorative yoga classes and you do not know the interesting thing about this technique because I got a bad climb today in the morning is little I could not even turn my head well and then I have to do it to you as a bullon one day because if you do they will get to get all the tension in the neck and shoulders… said in an interview.

It is worth mentioning that Pati is considered a controversial woman as was said at the beginning due to the slips she has had with some celebrities.