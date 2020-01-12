TV Shows

Pati Chapoy and the day that Televisa almost put her in jail

January 11, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
A few years ago, show journalist Pati Chapoy was about to go to prison for commenting on Ventaneando against Televisa, its programs, soap operas and artistic cast.

When he began broadcasting Ventaneando en Televisión Azteca, Pati Chapoy dedicated himself to his team of collaborators to exhibit several of the mistakes made in Televisa programs.

The previous situation did not like Televisa and decided to sue her for violation of the use of copyright for using her images on Aztec Television.

YouTube circulates the video in which Pati Chapoy explains how and how the events happened a few years ago and also tells how she acted quickly, sought an amparo and emerged victorious from such a situation.



Mrs. Chapoy was part of Televisa for several years, but she was fired because she supposedly because she didn't seem young or interesting, according to a Twitter user.



In July 1997, Jorge Madrazo, who served as Attorney General, called Ricardo Salinas, owner of Televisión Azteca.

You have to give us permission to arrest Pati, put her in jail and calm Televisa, "Madrazo told Salinas.




Ricardo Salinas refused and sent a helicopter to Pati Chapoy's house to be transferred to the Ajusco, where Ventaneando was recorded.

Meanwhile, Pati explained in Ventaneando on that occasion that she did nothing wrong, simply worked based on the law and there was no reason for her to go to jail.

The Ventaneando program is broadcast Monday through Friday in the afternoon through Azteca Uno and is one of the most popular show programs today.




