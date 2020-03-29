Pati Chapoy and Pedro Sola say goodbye to the Ventaneando forum

Share it:

Pati Chapoy and Pedro Sola will be working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic health contingency (COVID-19). Days ago they were already working from their homes, however, they returned to the Ventaneando forum on TV Azteca. Through social networks they announced that starting Monday morning both will make broadcasts for the program from their respective homes. The rest of the drivers will remain in the program forum, including Mónica Castañeda.

In his Instagram feed Pedro Sola shared a video of his farewell season of the Ventaneando forum. "A hard farewell, Pati and I will be in our respective dwellings starting Monday, March 30."

"We are going to miss you Pati, Pedro," the Ventaneando conductors expressed, to which Pati Chapoy replied:

I'm going to be on top of you every day, like you don't know me.

Previously, the owner of the Azteca Television show commented, "I want to comment that I am very well, that my health is practically perfect, but my husband and I and the people who work at home and live in the house made the decision to volunteer. home, we voluntarily quarantine. "

I think that we have people over 60, and also minors, a huge responsibility to prevent this coronavirus from spreading faster.

"We are going to be working both Pedro Sola from his house, and I from mine to be able to bring them information and entertainment, welcome to my house, welcome to this corner that I make mine and make it his," said Pati Chapoy.

