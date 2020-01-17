Path of Exile 2 will not arrive in 2020; more information at E3

Share it:

Although many of us expected to make time and kill Diablo 4's monkey with Path of Exile 2, the latest news from us Grinding Gear Games They are not very rosy in that regard. Something tells us that instead we will have to count the days on the calendar until the launch of both games. The developer herself has published a statement on Steam where unveils your plans for 2020 and among them is not the output of Path of Exile 2. Being a free-to-play, this continuation, announced in November last year during ExileCon 2019, will be a global update for all users of the game that will come with your version 4.0. However, the study does not plan to move from 3.13 over the next twelve months, so for now it's time to be patient and wait.

To compensate, Grinding Gear Games promises four expansions for this course, the first of which will be announced at the end of February. It also ensures that not seeing Path of Exile 2 in the short term does not mean that they will establish the silence around them, and promise news about the sequel during the next E3. As for the public beta of that version 4.0, which was planned for this year and was announced in ExileCon, more bad news. According to the statement, it will end up depending on how the work goes by then and its delay is very likely.

What do we know about the sequel?

It is normal for the news to discourage fans, seeing how promising all the contents that have come on the sequel looked like. An extra narrative arc with seven unpublished acts, 19 new ancestry classes, a skill system replaced by the so-called “skill gem”, plus a refurbished interface and a world as dark and grotesque as the original. The saga, one of the greatest free to play hits of recent years, is so begging and forces us to continue squeezing the current world of Wraeclast, which has much to offer.

I Steam Community Font