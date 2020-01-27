Entertainment

Patapon 2 Remastered already has a release date for PS4

January 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although it is true that, in reality, the game was already announced, it had been so long gone, that today's news is practically a surprise. In addition, the release date you have received Patapon 2 Remastered It is really close: it will reach PS4 on January 30, 2020. Indeed, this week. In addition, to celebrate the announcement, Sony has published a new trailer for the game. You can see it below.

As for the game, remember that it is an improved version of the original PSP title. Or in other words, of the one who offered us an original mix of genres. In that cocktail not only highlighted the action or the platforms (with a beautiful 2D visual style and very different from the usual), but also the rhythm. In fact, music played a fundamental role, determining the actions that would occur on the screen.

That way, depending on our ability to keep up, these little beings called Patapon will perform the correct attacks and the appropriate movements at all times. This remastering, on the other hand, will come with graphics in 4K resolution (PS4 Pro only). For the rest (trophies aside), we are talking about a very similar version.

READ:  Disney remains unrivaled and beats box office records again

In total, more than 30 missions await us, among which we find very varied objectives, including the interesting final bosses that it presents. The good thing is that this version introduces a somewhat more complex system than the original, with more strategy and customization.

Somehow, news that was already present in Patapon 3 if we talk about the original PSP. In any case, the game will arrive only and exclusively in digital format, through the PS Store. Its price will be very tight, since it will cost us only 14.99 euros in its launch. We will see if there is additional discount for Plus members during the first week.

