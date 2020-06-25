Past and future Souls: Wesa Land with Riccardo Vessa

Share it:

With the beautiful scenes of the Demon's Souls video on PS5 still in our eyes, in the third episode of Wesa Land Riccardo Vessa discusses the souls already released and, in view of the advent of the nextgen, the surprises reserved for us in the future by the developers of this now famous genre of role-playing experiences.

In the eighty minutes of replaying the episode broadcast on Everyeye's Twitch channel, Riccardo Vessa he discussed the future prospects of the souls to interact with the community and remember the evolution path undertaken in recent years by the software houses that have ventured with this particular kind of playful experiences that have redefined the modern canons of action adventure games.

From the difficulties encountered by those approaching the soulslike only now to the efforts made by FromSoftware to refine the gameplay mechanics of theDark Souls epic up to masterpieces like bloodborne and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, the food for thought offered by this video are many and help us to mitigate the wait for the next announcements that will concern, for example, the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls or Elden Ring.

We leave you therefore to the replica of the episode of Wesa Land entitled "Past and future souls", with the discussion started by Riccardo Vessa in the company of our editorial staff and the Everyeye community that follows us both on these pages and on our Twitch channel.