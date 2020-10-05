Paru Itagaki files Beastars and throws himself on the Beast Complex manga

The Paru Itagaki’s name has now become linked to Beastars, the manga with anthropomorphic animals that has recently also become an anime for Netflix. The work over the last few months has won several more or less important prizes in the Japanese and non-Japanese panorama, also obtaining a wide audience response as confirmed by the Beastars edition.

The reality is that this animal world was created by the author long before. In fact, while the Beastars series started in Weekly Shonen Champion in November 2016, the author had already published in the same magazine the collection of Beast Complex short stories in March of the same year. It was that success that prompted the creation of the manga currently underway.

But now that Beastars is about to end, it has been announced that Paru Itagaki will return to the first work. Beast Complex will return with a short serialization starting January 2021. It is possible that the mangaka has in mind to prepare only 5 or 6 chapters, enough to make another tankobon.

Despite being set in the same world as Beastars, the Beast Complex stories are unrelated and concern other characters. While waiting to find out what this other vision of the anthropomorphic animal society will bring, let’s enjoy the Beastars finale coming in the next few days.