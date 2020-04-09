Parks and Recreation screenwriter Alan Yang to meet Marvel to direct something at UCM

Share it:

In the list of possible directors for new films of the UCM There seems to be Alan Yang, the writer of the fantastic comedy Parks and Recreations and co-creator of the phenomenon Master of None for Netflix.

Yang, right, bassist at Parks and Recreations

The screenwriter and producer has recently told CineXpress that he is attracted to almost any project that comes before him and even that he has a pending meeting with Marvel Studios to talk about directing something for them.

I am quite omnivorous as can be seen. I've done comedy, I've done drama. It may sound strange, but I was going to meet Marvel to direct a movie for them, so maybe you will see me there sometime.

If this meeting ends well and Yang ends up directing something for Marvel, we can be sure that it will take years to see what he wants to finish preparing, because a good part of the Phase 4 movies already have directors and surely Marvel have ideas for good part of Phase 5.

Directors of all kinds have passed through the UCM to direct very different films. Perhaps the most remembered are the Russo brothers for what they were able to achieve with the films of the Avengers and Captain America sagas.

The future of the UCM has been postponed for a few months, since having to move the premiere of Black Widow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the films that came later have also been delayed, substituting some dates for others progressively. Thus, there are many long-awaited films that we will not be able to see until 2022.