Parks and Recreation Charity Announced

The memorable comedy characters Parks and Recreation They are going to return to television one last time in a special announced by NBC to raise funds that will go to Feeding America.

This is a half-hour special that the original cast will shoot from their own home because of the quarantine to which we are all subjected. The synopsis of the episode tells us that "Pawnee's engaged Leslie Knope is determined to stay connected to her friends in times of social estrangement" The return of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta have been confirmed, so fans will have everything they need for a final goodbye.

