Parks and Recreation Charity Announced

Parks and Recreation They are going to return to television one last time in a special announced by NBC to raise funds that will go to Feeding America.
This is a half-hour special that the original cast will shoot from their own home because of the quarantine to which we are all subjected. The synopsis of the episode tells us that "
Pawnee's engaged Leslie Knope is determined to stay connected to her friends in times of social estrangement"
The return of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta have been confirmed, so fans will have everything they need for a final goodbye.
"
Like so many other people, we are looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could raise money."Explained executive producer Michael Schur." I emailed the cast and they all responded within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has managed to assemble a 30 minute slice of Pawnee's life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And they donate"
"
In times like this we cannot think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite the country with her unmatched enthusiasm and compassion."said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of programming on NBC." We greatly appreciate Michael Schur and the cast who put together this fantastic special to bring laughter to our homes and raise money for such a cause."
