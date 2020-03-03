Parkour and CGI: Tanjiro Kamado's cosplayer goes viral with an incredible clip

Share it:

The freelance animator Sergio Garcia recently shared an incredible clip dedicated to Demon Slayer, the work of Studio Ufotable taken from the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge. The video, where it literally comes brought to life the character of Tanjiro Kamado, has already exploded on the web and has hundreds of thousands of views.

In the clip created by @T_Man is @BrknSergio the ammazzademoni sets foot in the real world by continuously interchanging one's own body with that of a parkourist. The video, available for viewing at the bottom of the article, has been published on Instagram and Reddit and has already received thousands of upvotes.

The animator worked on the clip for about twenty seconds, drawing and animating the character, before adding VFX, SFX, background and colors. The result is absolutely incredible and once again shows all the fans' passion for this work.

The first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended definitively in September 2019 and a film, titled Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train was announced to coincide with the transmission of the last episode. The film will be followed by a second season, presumably arriving between 2021 and 2022.

