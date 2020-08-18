Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig define the first finalist of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Share it:

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain face the semi-finals of the Champions League (Reuters)

Looking back a decade, these clubs would not be anywhere near such a decisive instance of the UEFA champions league, the top club competition in Europe. But this Tuesday the ambitious Qatari project of Paris saint germain faces the RB Leipzig German in the European elite. A high voltage duel in the Da Luz Stadium Lisbon, with arbitration by Björn Kuipers.

It's about two relatively new clubs, with sports policies and different approaches, but that have gone further than the great ones of the continent such as Barça, Real Madrid or Liverpool, in a semifinal marked by the Franco-German duels. For the first time since 2005, neither Lionel messi neither Cristiano Ronaldo, winners of nine of the last 15 editions with their respective clubs, will be present in this round where the leagues of the last two world champions have prevailed.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are the banners of Paris Saint Germain (REUTERS)

On one side is the Paris saint germain, which starts as a favorite due to the individual quality of its players. Today Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are the great exponents of an entity that has just celebrated only 50 years, and that he was already in the semifinals of the European Cup in nineteen ninety five, but it was from the arrival of the Qatari owners that this trophy became the great obsession.

The millionaire project of the PSG has been chasing for several years The Orejona to place it in their showcases, which would be the second for France, after the Olympique Marseille win the Champions League in 1993.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper will probably not be in the team Keylor Navas, replaced by Sergio Rico in the victory against Atalanta after suffering a hamstring injury. Thiago silva He also ended up with discomfort in the last game but it would be from the game and Choupo-Moting, the great hero of PSG in the quarterfinals, will wait for his opportunity again on the bench together Thomas tuchel.

Julian Nagelsmann is the young manager of RB Leipzig (REUTERS)

The German coach of the Parisian team will have a special duel against Julian Nagelsmann, the prodigy strategist of the RB Leipzig. Both shared a dressing room in the second team of the FC Augsburg in 2008, with Tuchel taking his first steps as a coach and Nagelsman being a young player who retired that same year due to a knee injury. That led him to be a “scout” for rivals and eventually to become the youngest manager in the history of the Bundesliga.

Now there is the front of the great Leipzig project, which has 11 years of life but it has already been local league runner-up and also cup finalist. This is their best performance at the European level and they dream of taking another blow after eliminating Atlético de Simeone.

In the German box there are no reasons to introduce changes with respect to the team that defeated the Athletics, surely repeat that team that had to Upamecano as leader in defense, with Kevin Kampl and Marcel sabitzer on the axis, and Poulsen as a reference in attack. All players who accompanied the institution since its inception and who are now going for continental glory.

Probable formations:

PSG: Sergio Rico – Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat – Marquinhos, Herrera, Gueye – Mbappé, Neymar and Icardi. DT: Thomas Tuchel.

Leipzig: Gulacsi – Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg – Laimer, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino – Dani Olmo, Nkunku – Poulsen. DT: Julian Nagelsmann

Referee: Björn Kuipers.

Stadium: Da Luz (Lisbon)

Hour: 21:00 / 19.00 GMT

16:00 Argentina and Uruguay

15:00 Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2 and Fox Sports

