Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich define the Champions League champion in Lisbon: time, TV and formations

PSG and Bayern Munich meet in the UEFA Champions League final.

One of the most atypical seasons in the history of European football will come to an end this Sunday when the FC Bayern Munich and the Paris Saint Germain face in the Luz Stadium Lisbon in the framework of the final of the UEFA Champions League. From 16 o’clock, with arbitration by Daniele Orsato (ITA), The Bavarians and The Parisians will define new European champion, which will be enshrined in a special format of single parties in neutral territory as a result of the pandemic of coronavirus.

He Bayern been waiting a long time for this moment, just like the PSG. Both meet in the Portuguese capital with few things in common but with the same objective between eyebrows. It is a traditional club, which has been five times European champion (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013), facing a new soccer power, which, due to the impulse of the Qatari management, has reached its first definition in this tournament.

He Paris Saint Germain, who euphorically celebrated his qualification to the final of the tournament, lives an unprecedented experience in his 50 years of life. The owners of the club have invested a large amount of money in figures, such as the Brazilian Neymar and french Kylian Mbappé, who aim to fulfill the dream of this project.

Thomas Tuchel and Neymar aspire to fulfill the dream of the Qatari management of PSG to win the Champions League (REUTERS)

Many coaches – such as Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc and Unai Emery – have tried to achieve the goal of putting the Orejona in the showcases of the Parc des Princes, but they have not had the success of the German Thomas Tuchel, who managed to take the PSG to his first final.

Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti are the only ones in doubt for Sunday’s duel, but everything indicates that Tuchel he will repeat the team that easily beat RB Leipzig in the semi-finals. “We have 90 minutes left, the most important in our career as footballers and in the club’s history”, said Verratti, aware that a title would take PSG to another level.

But on the other side is the Bayern, the multi-champion of Germany, a club managed in a much more traditional way and going through an amazing season on the pitch. He Record champions started with doubts but when Hansi Flick took over the team, nobody could stop them: they reach that final with 21 games without losing, undefeated throughout the 2020, and with extraordinary performances like against Barcelona (8-2).

After having conquered the Bundesliga and the Germany Cup, the German cast seeks to repeat the historic ‘Triplet’ that he obtained in the season 2012/13 with Jupp Heynckes like DT, especially since they are still Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba and Javi Martínez in the template.

“We have better players at all levels than at that time”, said the captain New, comparing the current squad with that of 2013. Surely he was referring to, for example, the Polish Robert Lewandowski, top scorer in the Champions League (15) and one of the continent’s greatest scorers with 55 goals total.

Regarding the team that eliminated Lyon in the semifinals (3-0), Niklas Süle could deal with Boateng and Joshua Kimmich would remain on the right side even though Benjamin Pavard is recovered.

Possible formations:

PSG: Rico – Kehrer, Thiago Silva (c), Kimpembe, Bernat – Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Paredes – Di María, Neymar, Mbappé. DT: Thomas Tuchel

Bayern: Neuer (c) – Kimmich, Süle, Alaba, Davies – Goretzka, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Perisic – Lewandowski. DT: Hansi Flick

Stadium: Lisbon Light Stadium (Portugal)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Hour: 9:00 PM CEST / 8:00 PM GMT.

16:00 Argentina and Uruguay

15:00 Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2 y Fox Sports

