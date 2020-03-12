         Paris of 1900, in 4K and in full color: the restored videos that take you to the cities of the 19th century

Share it:

When the Lumière brothers projected Sortie de l'usine Lumière de Lyon in 1895 cinematography was only an experimental drift of visual art. Few could imagine the immense journey that audiovisual production would reach soon after. Those first short, silent, black-and-white, low-quality pieces of video would serve as a point of reference, historical curiosity, and imperfect attempts.

The Lumière were never alone. Many others accompanied them on the hesitant first steps. One of the oldest fragments still preserved is believed to date from the mind-boggling date of 1888, when Louis Le Prince recorded a short outdoor scene in the north of England. Examples like that, we must suppose, there were more, but very few have come alive to this day.

The improvised recordings that some cameras made in the busy European cities of the late nineteenth century did. Whether in Paris or Moscow, it is still possible today to come across video pieces recorded almost 120 years ago. A real time travel which is, however, technologically precarious. And therefore unsatisfactory.

Fortunately, not all heroes wear capes. Denis Shiryaev is a developer and youtuber interested in the relics of the past that still populate the film libraries of the present. Over the last few months, he has dedicated himself to polishing, cleaning, focusing and coloring some videos from the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. The result can be seen on his YouTube channel, and it is a true historical delight.

His first attempt came from the hand of another famous piece by the Lumière brothers, L'arrivée d'un train in gare de La Ciotat, just fifty seconds from a railway arriving at a station. The original version is extremely diffuse, the result of the poor recording techniques of the time, but also well known, hence the impact of its result. In Shiryaev's overhaul the video becomes 4K and plays at 60fps.

There is no more noise or blur. The image is sharp.

It is an impressive result because it takes us directly to a very, very distant time. And the same thing happens with his videos from Paris, Moscow and New York (1890, 1896 and 1911) respectively. What was once a barely clear window to past times has become, by technology, videos caring and focused, full of color, capable of reproducing the bustle of the cities in all kinds of details.

How? Explained here. Two tools are keys to Shiryaev's success; On the one hand, Gigapixel AI, an algorithm capable of learning what visual information has been lost in image processing to fill them after; on the other, DAIN, an application developed by Google engineers capable of multiplying the ratio of frames at 60 fps.

The transformation is fascinating, in no small measure due to the survival of the audio tracks, the ambient sound of some cities that lived on the streets. A full-fledged journey through time to an extinct time, full of cafes and carriages where pedestrians frequently turn when surprised by those strange devices. The cameras. Cameras that bring them back to life 120 years later.

In Paris.

In Moscow.

In New York.