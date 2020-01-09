Paris Hilton has a new boyfriend, Carter Reum, and that's who the sexy Hollywood businessman is

Share it:

New boyfriend alert: Paris Hilton she is no longer single! The heiress seems to have found a new man: the new one fiance is called Carter Reum and presented it to you at the Golden Globe 2020. This time it is not yet another beautiful toyboy or an ex who wants the engagement year back, but an entrepreneur who is already a friend of Paris. The first public outing took place on Sunday evening for the Golden Globes 2020 after party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, when the two arrived hand in hand and did not hide their relationship. Is it finally the right one? At the moment we don't know, but we know that Carter Reum has a really good curriculum. And good Paris!

Who is Carter Reum, Paris Hilton's new boyfriend

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at the Golden Globe 2020 after party. Paul ArchuletaGetty Images

The year for the sister of Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, it started under a romantic sky. The wealthy heiress is dating a new man and their debut together as a couple was at the party following the Golden Globes 2020. He is Carter Reum, 38 years old (same age as Paris), he is an entrepreneur and a friend of Gwyneth Paltrow. In Hollywood he is well known and through mutual friends he would have known his new flame, aka Paris Hilton. The two have been dating for over a month and according to the rumors that they turn they seem very happy together: at the Sunday party they showed that there would really be a feeling. But who is Carter Reum? A graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Business School, he is the founder of the M13 company. With his brother Courtney he is also co-founder of VEEV Spirits, a company that produces premium spirits: in 2018 he published the book Shortcut Your Startup: Speed ​​Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches, and is a consultant in the field of startups. In short, he is one who has been busy. According to rumors, despite the story between Paris Hilton and Carter Reum has just begun, between the two is going great and Paris would have spent the New Year 2019 just with his family.

Their relationship began more than a year after the cancellation of the engagement between Paris Hilton is Chris Zylka. To break it would have been just Paris, who in a subsequent interview with The Talk had thus explained the end of the story.

I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it could be my happy ending, but I realized after some time that it wasn't the right decision. I wish him the best and I hope one day to get married and have children, but for the moment I am centered on me and my work.

What Carter Reum is the Prince Charming that Paris Hilton looks for? We just have to wait for the next developments of this new relationship.

