Parejo explains why he has not settled his pending account with David Broncano

Dani Parejo Y David Broncano they have an interesting conversation from the passing of the captain of Valencia through the humorist's program in Movistar +. The player criticized the state of the sofa of 'The Resistance' and the humorist managed to get a promise: the purchase of a new sofa much more comfortable. To tell the truth, the soccer player just said that he was going to think about it, but for days the official account of the program has not stopped claiming the fulfillment of the promise.

This Thursday, Parejo has uncovered the reason why he has not yet been able to pay for the new sofa. "Patience. You already know what my rhythm is (41)", He has pointed out through his official Twitter account. The number is the speed attributed to it by a popular video game (41 points on a scale of zero to one hundred). "I am slow, but …", He said on the show, where he confessed that some of his friends did not use him in the game because of the low pace they had given him. "That is my son, who is four years old," he said.

Dani Parejo takes the witness of Gerard Piqué, which also made a promise to the director of 'La Resistencia' and 'La Vida Moderna'. In the case of the FC Barcelona defender, that promise was to buy a statue after losing a bet in which there were 30,000 euros at stake.