Paratici, sports director of Juventus: "There will be many exchanges, soccer will approach the NBA"

Fabio Paratici, sports director of Juventus Turin, considered this Friday that the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will force clubs to change their market strategies and at bet on more 'barter' that for millionaire signings, which, he thought, 'It will bring football closer to the NBA. '

"There will be many exchanges, a situation that will bring soccer closer to the NBA," Paratici said, in statements published by the Turin newspaper.Tuttosport', when asked about what kind of market he plans for next summer.

If in soccer, clubs can acquire the footballer's file in exchange for moneyIn the NBA, franchises exchange the contracts of the players with the obligation to respect the budget for the salaries of their members.

Paratici, who was the protagonist of the most expensive signing in the history of Italian football in 2018When paying 112 million euros to Real Madrid for the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, he pointed out the need to change strategies and pay more attention to the quarries.

He also opined that clubs in countries with stronger economies could benefit from this health crisis.

"It is possible that some clubs, for example in Germany, could benefit from this crisis situation thanks to a stronger economy," he said.