Parasites turns their storyboards into a graphic novel

In a very short time Parasites It has gone from being a Korean film film far from the reach of half the world to a global phenomenon that has devastated the most important awards and is now being exploited in multiple fields.

Grand Central Publishing will publish on May 19 a 304-page graphic novel made with the storyboards used for the Bong Joon-ho movie, who has become the man of the moment in the film industry.

This work has already been published in South Korea and was described as a look behind the scenes that shows more of the making of this film, "one of the best in years and a new way to experience a global phenomenon".

The pages of the graphic novel will be full of handmade Bong drawings for the preproduction phase, will include dialogues, camera addresses, shooting notes and more details translated from Korean to English (there is no distribution in Spain announced).

"Bong's illustrations discover the illuminating power of his writing and direction, making the graphic novel of Parasites a beautiful and fascinating read about how this film is behind the scenes".

The free also includes some words from the director, early sketches of the production and photos of the shooting so that the viewer does not miss a detail about how this work was conceived.

Parasites made history at the Oscars this year, it became the first non-English-speaking film to win the Best Film award. He also won the awards for Best Foreasapland Film and Best Original Screenplay, while Bong became the first filmmaker in South Korea to win the Best Director Award.