         'Parasites': the storyboard of the Bong Jooh-o movie goes on sale in the form of a graphic novel

'Parasites', the acclaimed Bong Joon-ho movie, will hit the American market in graphic novel format This spring after doing so and his country of origin and recently in the exquisite French market. In Spain, for now, we can only dream of this type of launch. Everyone to language school.

Paper parasites

Fans of 'Parasites' in the United States will be able to celebrate the next anniversary of the world premiere of the historic film directed by Bong Joon Ho through the novelization (graphic) of his story board. Grand Central Publishing has announced that will release the movie storyboards after doing it in South Korea and now in France.

The book consists of 304 pages of storyboards drawn by Bong himself which encompass the entire movie. “The script, the dialogues, the notes and the instructions of the camera will be translated into English. The book will include a prologue written by Director Bong about the making of the film and its creative process, "they say in Grand Central Publishing.

"The director's illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and direction, making the graphic novel 'Parasite' a fascinating read, and an incredible vision behind the scenes of one of the best films of the year," says Wes Miller, editor Senior, in an official statement. "The result is a completely new way of experiencing the delights and surprises of Bong Joon Ho's deeply moving and challenging story. "

This edition has reached the top of the list of book sales in South Korea after its overwhelming and historic victory at the Oscars. Interestingly, the edition decided not to edit Bong's handwritten annotations to preserve the raw authenticity of the original storyboards.