Parasites: Mark Ruffalo could star in the HBO series

The movie of Parasites He was one of the great protagonists of the Oscar night. Surely for that reason, HBO's victory over Netflix when it came to taking over the rights to create a series was so important. However, it could be even more, now that it has been rumored with the possibility of Mark Ruffalo joining the series cast.

Obviously it is not official information, but it should be noted that the source of it is Collider. And as they say, several sources say that the director of the series would have contacted Mark Ruffalo for a role. And not only that; the actor who has embodied Hulk in the UCM in recent years, would have responded favorably to that first attempt.

In any case, the same sources also indicate that the official negotiations have not yet begun. On the other hand, although it is not clear what the role of the actor would be, there is talk about the possibility of Ki-taek. That is, the same role that Song Kang-ho played in the film and that presented us with a lower-class father of a family.

Speaking of Mark Ruffalo, remember that a few days ago the actor said he had no idea if Hulk (or at least his) would return to UCM in the future. Statements that, after all, would also marry the rumors we have been telling today. More than anything, in the sense that the actor has no current plans with Marvel. At least on a large scale.

As for the Parasites series, we know little at this point beyond that it will be inspired by the same script that has given birth to the film. This is what HBO has said about it: "The HBO series inspired by Parasites is in the early stages of development and speculating about any character is very premature.".

