         'Parasites': Mark Ruffalo could star in the HBO series based on the Oscar-winning movie

'Parasites' made history in the last Oscar awards by taking home the award reserved for the best film of the year. Before that we knew that HBO had a television series based on the film Bong Joon-ho and now Collider has revealed that the Korean filmmaker wants Mark Ruffalo Participate in it.

There is interest in both parties

The series of 'Parasites' is currently in an early stage of development, so there is still nothing closed. However, it seems that There is interest from both Joon-ho and Ruffalo to reach an agreement. Now they just need to get it.

Neither is not at all clear what would be the role that Ruffalo would play, since it is not even known if the series, which seems to have five or six episodes, will have the same characters as the acclaimed film. Remember that there is no real protagonist in it, will the same thing happen with the series?

Joon-ho himself is working with Adam McKay, winner of the Oscar for the script of 'The big bet', in the development of this new 'Parasites'. Of course, we must have patience, since McKay is very busy with other projects, so it is unlikely that this adaptation of HBO is really launched before 2020 ends.

By the way, Collider contacted HBO to try to receive an official confirmation of the news and received the following statement: "The limited HBO series inspired by 'Parasites' is at an early stage of development and speculating about any character or the cast is very premature". Premature but not necessarily wrong, that does not deny it either …