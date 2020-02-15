Parasites is in Filmin – Parasites, Streaming Rentals

Share it:

And after two decades conquering critics and audiences through festivals and premieres more or less humble, academics surrendered to South Korean cinema.

With Park Chan-wook As spearhead, the Republic of Korea has become in its own right one of the most reliable film exporters. Of the violent thrillers from revenge to dark fantastic tales, going through its ubiquitous costumbrismo that, at least in the west, goes through hyperrealistic, names like Kim Ki-duk, Lee Chang-dong or Hong Sang-soo They have become essential for international cinephilia.

And while we fought to find out who was the first to bet on South Korea in Spain, Bong Joon-ho he has drunk half Los Angeles after achieving with ‘Parasites’The milestone of becoming the first non-English-speaking production to win the Oscar for best film, in addition to taking the statuettes to best director, original script and, of course, foreign title.

The Adventure, distributor of ‘Parasites'in Spain today shared on Twitter the data of the growth of the box office of the film that, although it continued filling the rooms in which it was projected more than three months after its premiere, the impulse of the Oscars has turned the procession of spectators in absolute madness.

To celebrate success, and reengage those who have already gone through the box, it has been put up for sale in a simple but careful physical format. For those who don't have their shelves packed with plasticized culture but don't want to miss one, Filmin The movie is also available in its rental format.

Completists can also see Filmin ‘Mother’(2009), another of the wonders of Bong Joon-ho, and they will find ‘The Host’(2006) on Rakuten TV,‘Snowpiercer’(2013) in Movistar + and‘Okja’(2017) on Netflix. For the fabulous ‘Barking Dogs Never Bite’(2000) and‘Memories of Murder’(2003) we will have to look a little more.