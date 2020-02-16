Parasites is already a success and sweeps cinemas, Filmin and sales of Blu-Ray and DVD

Share it:

The South Korean feature film Parasites was the great winner of the last gala of the Oscars 2020 with the awards to Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreasapland Film. It has become a phenomenon that has devastated different markets and platforms.

After its premiere in Spain on October 25, 2019, both on online platforms and on DVD and Blu-Ray, the work of Bong Joon-ho It has been highly acclaimed by critics and by viewers. The co-founder of Filmin, Jaume Ripoll Vaquer, echoed this milestone through his personal Twitter account.

Yesterday # Parasites It was: – The 2nd highest grossing movie in cinemas with + 535% of revenue than last Friday. – The most watched movie in @Filmin – The best selling dvd / bluray on Amazon. We are complement, not competition. Serve this phenomenon to dispel old ghosts. – Jaume Ripoll Vaquer (@JaumeRV) February 15, 2020

Parasites are available in streaming through Filmin and other rental platforms such as Rakuten TV or Moviestar +. The co-founder of Filmin highlights the success in tanquilla and in sales at Amazon that Parasites has had since winning the Oscar for Best Film.

Also, according to Jaume Ripoll Vaquer, the success of Parasites during this weekend in Spain, dismantles the theory that states that the projection in cinemas is negatively affected by the premiere on online platforms. "We are complement, not competition. Serve this phenomenon to dispel old ghosts," said Filmin co-founder.

According to the data of Comscore, 257 Spanish cinemas screened this movie on Friday 14, crowning itself as the highest grossing film of that weekend. The tape has already raised 170 million dollars and it has become a cultural phenomenon as part of the global expansion that is living South Korea in recent years.

Parasites is just a small sample of what Korean cinema has to offer the world. With a catalog full of successes, Bong Joon-ho has managed to triumph over great competitors like Joker or 1917.