         'Parasites': HBO negotiates with Bong Joon-ho the television adaptation of the success of the year

In a few hours, the Academy Awards nominations will come out, where 'Parasites', the Bong Joon-ho movie, has many ballots to win the occasional Oscar. In the meantime, HBO plans to take history to its ground and create a new original series. What a year that of Joon-ho.

In a movement that nobody expected, Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay are working as a team to create a limited series for HBO based on the winning thriller of the Golden Palm and more recently the Golden Globe. The South Korean filmmaker and McKay are currently in talks with the channel to reach an agreement.

A few months ago it was reported last year that CJ Entertainment was working on a new English version of the movie, but everything pointed to that new version would be a movie. Now it seems that Bong is eager for adapt 'Parasite' as a limited series. McKay is currently experiencing great success on HBO as a producer of 'Succession'.

According to sources, the project has interested half the planet streaming, but it seems that Bong has decided to establish the project on HBO and team up with the executive producer of 'Succession', which is working exclusively with both HBO and HBO Max.

'Parasite' had its world premiere last May at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Palme d'Or. The prize made Bong Joon Ho the first South Korean filmmaker to win first prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The film has raised more than $ 23 million in the United States, which makes it one of the biggest foreign hits at the box office. The current global count of the film is over 130 million and continues to add.

Bong, whose previous films include 'Okja', 'The Host' and 'Snowbreaker', has been one of the most dominant names in the awards circuit 2019-20. 'Parasite' is expected to receive multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Film and Best Director.