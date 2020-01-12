'Parasites' could become an HBO series

Share it:

Whether or not an Oscar is taken next February 10, 'Parasites'It is already a worldwide phenomenon. From his great victory at the Cannes Festival, where he took the Palme d'Or, until his successful season of awards in the United States, the new South Korean film Bong Joon-ho ('Okja') has achieved an almost unanimous admiration from the public and critics, thanks to an impeccable portrait about the class struggle. And if there was any doubt about the fascination it has generated on American soil, HBO has acquired the rights to adapt the film to the small screen in miniseries format.

It has not been easy for the platform: other services, Netflix included, were behind this purchase, but finally the filmmaker has opted for the experience in prestigious miniseries (from 'Blood Brothers' to 'Big Little Lies') that the brand has been creating in the last two decades. The name that sounds most in these negotiations is that of Adam McKay ('The big bet'), with which the South Korean would be negotiating the details of this more than possible adaptation, which would be a co-production between Kate Street Picture Company (Dooho Choi, regular contributor and producer of 'Snow Blowers' and 'Okja'), the South Korean CJ Entertainment (Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki Y Francis Chung) and Hyperobject Industries (Kevin Messick).

The form that a television 'Parasites' could have is still a mystery, as well as the differences it would have with the film, which tells the story of how a poor family gradually infiltrates the home of a rich family to benefit from their privileges. Bong, who had all the scenes seen in the film built (including the house), wanted to create a visual imaginary about the glaring differences between the poor and the rich classes, separated by numerous stairs. Starring Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun Y Chang Hyae Jin, the film has already raised more than 130 million dollars worldwide and monopolize the conversation wherever it goes. And is not for less.