‘Parasites’, by Bon Joon Ho, will have a black and white version

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The numbers speak for themselves. 126 million dollars of worldwide collection is what the most award-winning black comedy has achieved ‘Parasites’, directed by Bon Joon Ho and one of the ten finalists to qualify for the Oscar for Best Non-English Speaking Film.

The filmmaker has also taken advantage of the success of the film to fulfill another of his dreams: roll in black and white. Bon prepares a version of the colorless film that will be presented at the next edition of the Rotterdam International Film Festival, which will start next Wednesday, January 22 and will last until Sunday, February 2.

However, it is not the first time that the South Korean has tried this technique with any of his titles. He already did it in 2009 with the impeccable ‘Mother’ and defined the experience as “a salmon swimming upriver”. According to Joon Ho, with this format the “pure essence of cinema” is recovered. Something he discovered after seeing "Nosferatu", directed by F. W. Murnau in 1922.

'Mad Max: Fury on the road' (George Miller, 2015), 'The fog' (Frank Darabont, 2007) or 'Logan' (James Mangold, 2017) are just some of the films that, or through a re-release or directly in its edition on DVD or Blu-Ray, they have also tried a black and white version with very good reception from the viewers.