         'Parasites': Bong Joon-ho talks about the final shot of his acclaimed film, which will have a black and white version

Beyond its impressive six nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards, including the best film and best direction categories, there is no doubt that 'Parasites' is one of the best films not only last year, but of the 2010s. But after captivating half the world, Bong Joon-ho's last virgueria still saves one last ace in the sleeve To surprise us.

According to Deadline, the South Korean jewel will strengthen its presence in American movie theaters with a new black and white version that will arrive at the Walter Reade Theater in New York on January 30 and the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on the 31st of the same month thanks to the collaboration between Neon, the Film at Lincoln Center of the Big Apple and the American Cinematheque of the Californian city .

This monochromatic 'Parasites', created before the feature film by Cannes, It will be presented at the Rotterdam Festival at the end of January before its landing on American lands, has been inspired by classics like the 'Nosferatu' of F.W. Murnau and fulfills Bong's dream of making a film in black and white.

This is how the director has spoken about the "new" 'Parasites':

"I am extremely happy to present 'Parasites' in black and white and to be able to project it on a large screen. It will be fascinating to see how the viewing experience changes when an identical film is projected in black and white. I have already seen the black and white version two sometimes, and at times the film looked more like a fable and gave me the strange feeling that I was watching a story of the old days. "

"The second time I saw her, the movie seemed more realistic and sharp, as if she was cutting me with a sword. She also highlighted the actors' performances even more and seemed to focus more on the characters. I had many fleeting impressions of this new version, but I don't want to define them before it shows up. I hope that everyone in the public can compare their unique experiences against the color version and find their own path to 'Parasites' in black and white. "

The last shot of 'Parasites', a "coup de grace"

The total desaturation of the footage of 'Parasites' it won't make its end less bittersweet – not to say bitter – and heartbreaking. Recall that the "fourth act" of the film – usually in the dramatic structure of Korean cinema – makes Kim Ki-taek, father of the main character family, the new inhabitant of the Park House's bunker.

The son of the Kim, in a scene of an enviable lyricism, writes a letter to his father in which he explains his plan to get him out of there: he will go to college, get a job and earn money to fools; Enough to buy the house. All this is narrated in images through an assembly sequence that concludes with father and son merging into a hug on the penultimate level of the film.

But Bong Joon-ho couldn't finish the movie like that. Instead, he was obliged to close with a final plan in which the camera descends to the semi-basement of the Kim and with a melancholic look at the camera, which the director defined in an interview with Vulture with the Korean expression "확인 사살", whose equivalent in Spanish would be "coup de grace". A final shot that makes sure that it has finished with every trace of that hope that takes the characters down the street of bitterness.

This is how the Daegu filmmaker explained the reasons that prompted him to close like this 'Parasites':

"Maybe if the movie was over when they hugged and melted to black, the public would have imagined, 'Oh, it's impossible to buy that house,' but the chamber goes down to the semi-basement." He is quite cruel and sad, but I thought he was real and honest with the public. You know it, I know it, we all know that boy can't buy that house. I just felt that honesty was the right thing for the movie, even if it's sad. "

With this detail we only reaffirm once again what we already knew: 'Parasites' is a masterpiece.