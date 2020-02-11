'Parasites': blu-ray and dvd – Buy

Entertainment

'Parasites': blu-ray and dvd

February 11, 2020
Lisa Durant
This 2020 will go down in history because it has been one of the most risky galas of the Oscars in recent years. And I do not say it, but to the tests I refer: 'Parasites', a film by a South Korean director, with South Korean actors and recorded in South Korean has won the awards for Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film and Best Director . Surprise capital letter!

The film has been the creation of Bong Joon-ho, which we know by films like 'Snow Blowers' or 'Okja', both with international cast. But the truth is that he has been with us for many years, making true masterpieces of cinema, such as 'The Host', 'Mother' or 'Memories of a murderer'. 'Parasites' was his new commitment to a more indie, smaller, and deeply anchored cinema in his country's class struggle. The film was made with the Golden Palm of Cannes and has achieved something amazing: that we are all happy with his victory, something that in 2020 is unthinkable.

Best Posters 2019

CJ Entertainment

Cameo is responsible for the distribution in our country of the film and this next February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, launches the blu-ray of 'Parasites' in high quality, with interchangeable cover and with a 5-minute 'making of' included.

'Parasites': what's it about?

Both Gi Taek (Song Kang-ho) and his family are out of work. When their eldest son, Gi Woo (Choi Woo-sik), begins to give private lessons at Park's house (Lee Seon-gyun), the two families, who have much in common despite belonging to two totally different worlds, begin a interrelation of unpredictable results …

