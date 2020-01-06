Entertainment

'Parasites', Best Non-English Speaking Movie

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

It is a shame for 'Pain and Glory' by Pedro Almodóvar. The Manchego said it before starting the gala, which had approached the cast of 'Parasites' to tell him that he had no resentment. And it was the great favorite ahead of the Spanish film to win all the awards for Best Non-English Speaking Film since winning the Palme d'Or at the last Cannes Film Festival.

South Korean Bong Joon-ho, however, did not hesitate to say the honor it was for him to share a nomination with the Manchego. 'Parasites' is a social critic disguised as thriller, one of the most amazing and acclaimed films of the year that has been adding fans, both from the awards and by word of mouth. In Fotogramas we do not hesitate to explain everything behind that story and that shocking final half hour. Undoubtedly, a phenomenon of Asian cinema that has become the first film in South Korea to take over the Golden Globe.

READ:           Syd Mead, creator of the most fascinating worlds of science fiction films, dies: 'TRON', 'Blade Runner', 'Aliens' and many more

NBC's

HandoutGetty Images

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.