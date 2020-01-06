'Parasites', Best Non-English Speaking Movie

Share it:

It is a shame for 'Pain and Glory' by Pedro Almodóvar. The Manchego said it before starting the gala, which had approached the cast of 'Parasites' to tell him that he had no resentment. And it was the great favorite ahead of the Spanish film to win all the awards for Best Non-English Speaking Film since winning the Palme d'Or at the last Cannes Film Festival.

South Korean Bong Joon-ho, however, did not hesitate to say the honor it was for him to share a nomination with the Manchego. 'Parasites' is a social critic disguised as thriller, one of the most amazing and acclaimed films of the year that has been adding fans, both from the awards and by word of mouth. In Fotogramas we do not hesitate to explain everything behind that story and that shocking final half hour. Undoubtedly, a phenomenon of Asian cinema that has become the first film in South Korea to take over the Golden Globe.