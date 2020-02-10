Parasites achieves Oscar in the shortlist for Best Film

Share it:

The film Parasites, by director Bong Joon-ho, is placed as the Best Film and achieves an Oscar Award 2020 at the awards gala held in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Somewhat incredulous and surprised, so much of the actors are shown to be on stage to accompany Bong Joon-ho to receive his statuette in the field now for Best Film.

The film Parasites has no star really in its cast and is spoken in Korean, which is double merit for the entire production in the sense that it has received an Oscar as Best Film.

Film Parasites achieves Oscar as Best Film.



I have no words, we never imagined this would happen. We are very excited for a great opportunity for this to happen in history, right now, "said Kwak Sin-ae, producer of the film.

Thanks to those who have loved Parasites, it seemed impossible to achieve this dream but we did it, thanks to the audience, this project has led us to continue looking for new ways, "he also quoted.

AFP photo



Parasites is a South Korean drama, suspense and black humor film of 2019, directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam.

According to information on Wikipedia, she was awarded the Golden Palm at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Korean film that has received the award.









In the shortlist for Best Film also competed El Irlantes, by Martin Scorsese; Joker, by Todd Phillips, Little Women 'by Greta Gerwig; 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino; 'Parasites' by Bong Joon-ho; 'Le Mans' 66' by James Mangold; Story of a marriage, by Noah Baumbach and Jojo Rabbit, by Taika Waititi.