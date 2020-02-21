'Parasites', accused of plagiarism – Oscars 2020

Share it:

'Parasites', Bong Joon-ho's latest film, has become an undeniable success: he has raised 200 million dollars raised (being the director's filmography record), he has won 4 Oscars, his blu-ray is one of the best sellers on Amazon, and both the public and the critics have placed it as the best of the year 2019.

But its success could well be stolen. Yes, yes, as you read it. 'Parasites' could be a plagiarized story, or so it keeps P.L. Thenappan, Famous Indian producer. According to Thenappan, 'Parasites' would have plagiarized the Tamil movie'Minsara Kana', and argues that it is planned to sue the producers of the South Korean film, since he is the owner of the rights of' Minsara Kana '.

"I am in discussions with international lawyers and I am considering presenting a case against the filmmakers of 'Parasites'. When they discover that some of our films have been inspired by their productions, they archive them. Similarly, it is fair that we do the same"

'Minsara Kanna' is a romantic comedy Directed and written by K. S. Ravikumar, Indian director born in Tamil, one of the states of India. In it, we know the story of Kannan, a man who falls in love with Ishwarya, a millionaire woman and, together with his family, creates a plan for everyone to work at home, thus approaching Ishwarya to try to conquer it.

That is the starting point of the film and, although it has parallels, it has nothing to do with the story of 'Parasites', since in the South Korean film, there is no love in the plan, but to get on the ladder social, and a brutal criticism of Korea's class society. In addition, Bong Joon-ho's movie is going towards different paths, while 'Minsara Kanna'It is a romantic comedy in which everyone ends up happy at the end, with plastic surgery, intrigue and suicide attempts involved. Here is a link in case you want to check it out: